Truma, bad economy cause of suicide – Psychiatrist

By Dennis Agbo & Uchenna Odo

ENUGU – A Neuron Psychiatrist, Prof. Richard Uwakwe has identified traumatic experience, economic and Social upheavals as major causes of the growing suicide acts now prevalent in Nigeria.

He how advised that paying attention to traumatised persons, showing concern and human compassion could go a long way in retarding the upsurge.

Uwakwe made the suggestions,Thursday, at the second edition of public lecture of the College of Medicine, Enugu state University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Parklane-Enugu.

Uwakwe, a guest lecturer from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka said that study of suicide was a herculean task as it is philosophical, psychological, sociological and neurobiological.

He cited incidences of suicide cases in Nigeria to include the medical doctor that jumped into Lagos lagoon, the case of a Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, and so many University Students whose statistics showed that they recorded 42 percent of the increase in last six months.

According to him, “suicide is not a case of mental disorder, even though that 90 percent of the people who have committed suicide were mentally deranged.

“There is no cure for suicide, but individual and collective responsibility, such as listening, showing concern and human compassion could go Memory Lane in retarding the increase.

“Government should create enabling environment for employment, the number of unemployed youths in the country is too alarming; many of these cases are out of economic hardship.

“Church leaders community, health workers, every human being should join in hands to curb it,” Uwakwe suggested.