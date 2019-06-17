Foremost online travel company, Travelstart recently announced its new partnership global private markets investment firm HarbourVest, with $58 billion under asset management.

The partnership with HarbourVest is expected to further expand the agency in geographies and aid the agency’s growth in new verticals in Africa’s $194 billion tourism and travel market. nvestment comes on the back of MTNs Asset Realisation Program.

Speaking on the new partnership deal, Stephan Ekbergh, Founder and CEO of the Travelstart Group stated that the partnership with HabourVest shows there’s a future in online travel in Africa.

“The partnership with HarbourVest is a confirmation of the future opportunity in online travel in Africa, our business and our team,” he said.

On the heels of this deal and as part of its focus to continue its growth trajectory in Africa, Travelstart plans to wholly acquire the Club Travel Group, a South African travel company. The acquisition is expected to boost Travelstart’s offering by adding Club Travel’s established complementary corporate and franchise divisions, creating a formidable full-service African travel group.

With this new acquisition, TravelStart is expected to expand its business and reach new customers, while Club Travel also looks forward to gaining the expertise to deliver digital product innovation and at the same time remain competitive.

Club Travel will continue as a standalone company within the Travelstart portfolio. Thebe Tourism Holdings (Thebe), the majority shareholder of the Club Travel Group since 2009, will sell its stake in the Club Travel Group to Travelstart. Thebe and Travelstart will jointly invest in and own Club Travel Corporate.

The closing of the deal is however subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of South Africa.

