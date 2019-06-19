Travel warning : Police counter FCO, insist Nigeria safe for foreigners,citizens

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Force Headqarters,has countered the Foreign and Commonwealth Office,FCO, following its warning to foreigners wishing to travel to Nigeria to be wary of security threats in the country.

The office had advised foreigners against all travel to some states and border areas in Nigeria citing insecurity which it noted,was not favourable.

But reacting to the advice in a terse statement Wednesday night,tagged:”Nigeria is safe and Beautiful, through its spokesman, DCP Frank Mba,the Force Headqarters, insisted that the country was not as bad as being pictured by FCO.

The statement read in full:” The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advice against all travel to some States and border areas in Nigeria.

“While the Nigeria Police acknowledge that Nigeria is not without some security challenges, just like other nations of the World, including the advanced democracies, we wish to restate that Nigeria remains one of the most beautiful places to live in the World. It is a safe country with its own peculiar socio-economic and security challenges.

“We therefore wish to reassure Nigerians and the International Community of their safety and the commitment of the Police and other security agencies to continue to provide effective security services to the nation. “