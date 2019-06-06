Traffic robbers land in Police net

By Esther Onyegbula

Three notorious members of a robbery gang that specialised in posing as commercial motorcycles to rob commuters while in traffic are currently being investigated by the Lagos State Police Command.

One of the suspects, Shefiu Aliu, was arrested around Nepa, Ayobo-Ipaja, June 3 at about 9p.m. by a surveillance patrol team attached to Ipaja Police Station.

He was arrested while attempting to snatch handsets and handbags from two females namely Grace Williams and Deborah Williams.

Similarly, at about 10.10p.m. of the same date, surveillance patrol team from the same Ipaja Police Station, deployed to Zion Church area, Aina-Obembe Road, Baruwa, arrested one Biodun Oladimeji and Afiz Tajudeen a.k.a Arapa after snatching a bag from one Obiako Ruth.