Traffic robber that pretends to be beggar confesses: I swallowed victim’s ring to evade arrest

Two suspected robbers, who disguise as beggars to attack motorists trapped in traffic in Oshodi area of Lagos State, have been arrested, with one of them swallowing a victim’s ring to evade arrest.

One of the suspects, Taofeek Adebayo, swallowed one of the female victims’ gold rings while being chased by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS.

The suspects, as gathered, had approached a Sienna bus begging the occupants to assist them with money to eat.

Victims

Narrating how they were attacked, one of the occupants of the vehicle (names withheld), said: “My colleague and I were coming from Anthony and heading to Ilasa for our association’s meeting.

“Three of them (pointing to the suspects) came near our vehicle, while there was traffic. They said we should give them money for food. I reached out to my colleague to give me money.

“She gave me N100, which I gave them. But they rejected it. One of them spoke in Yoruba dialect, saying the money was not meant for them. I told them that was what I had. Suddenly, one of them pulled my left ear and removed my earring.

“The rest turned to the other side of my vehicle threatening to waste us if we don’t give them money. ‘Where is the money,’ they screamed at us. In a hurry to leave our car, they forced my friend to surrender her wedding ring.

“This one(pointing to Adebayo), took one of the rings and swallowed it in our presence, while his colleague took the other one.”

Confession

Asked why he swallowed the ring, Adebayo, replied: “I swallowed it. But I have vomited it and handed it over to Young Boy (one of the suspects), when police were chasing us.

“I told him to hand over the rings to the ladies so that the Police can release us. But he absconded with the two rings and earring.”

One his part, Adebayo’s partner in crime, Toheed Tijani, alleged to have earlier snatched a mobile phone from a commuter in traffic earlier, said: “I have released the phone to Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials standing at Oshodi-Oke.

“They told me that RRS officers were looking for me to arrest.”