Traditional rulers need constitutional powers to fight insecurity – Deji of Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, tells Sunday Vanguard that traditional rulers should be given constitutional powers to fight insecurity. He also believes the current decentralized policing system in Nigeria, is only worsening the problem.

What are traditional rulers are doing to address the insecurity in the South West?

The issue of insecurity in the South West is gradually snowballing into a major epidemic. There is hardly any state that is free of insecurity across the region. It is true that the traditional rulers are the heads of their various communities, but it is important to highlight the fact that they lack the financial strength and constitutional power to perform this role effectively. I have said it repeatedly that the people behind the insecurity live among us. They are neither ghosts nor spirits. It will only take concerted community efforts to flush them out and we should be empowered by the law to do this in its real sense.

People should ask what the traditional rulers are doing to tame insecurity without necessarily asking irrelevant questions.

In Akure for instance, I took the initiative of organising some of our youths, who worked under the supervision of the Nigerian Police to stem the tide of insecurity in the city. We had to make funds available for logistics throughout the exercise.

It is, therefore, expedient to say that traditional rulers are better positioned in curbing crime but there should be a review of the system in order to give them a specific role.

What kind of roles do you expect?

Central to this, is the issue of community policing which we have been canvasing. This is what is obtainable in developed nations, where the communities are involved in the security architecture. They help in identifying the hoodlums within the society. They act as reliable informants and above all, help in defending the community against external aggression.

In the same vein, the need for state police deserves an attention if we must make a secured environment. We cannot continue to argue against it simply because of the fear of possible manipulations by the state governors. We must look beyond the partisan and bias angles and focus on the advantages of having a decentralized police structure. I am an advocate of this, if it worked elsewhere, it will definitely work here.

On the other hand, we are devising traditional means that would curb the rate of insecurity. This would serve as a temporary measure in ensuring security within the South West region. We are also calling on the security agencies to redouble their efforts and improve their intelligence gathering and surveillance across the country.

South West security summit

l was at the inaugural South West security summit in Osogbo and we raised some salient issues which are the remote causes of what we are witnessing now. We can’t deny that the rate of crime is largely due to unemployment, corruption and the failure of our leaders. Closely related to this is the lack of community participation in the security process. I have continuously advocated for community policing. We can’t afford to centralise the security system.

We need to look at the security system in developed nations to see how decentralised it is. That is why things are working there.

In Nigeria, the governors are the Chief Security Officers of their respective states, but they have no control over the security system.

The Commissioner of Police is at the mercy of the Inspector General, who could replace any Police Commissioner at will without the advice of state governors.

The traditional rulers should be given a definite role and be involved in the security arrangement. It is very important if we must get out of this threatening situation. There are ways through which we can contribute effectively to reducing the rate of insecurity.

It is also imperative to say that we must engage our youths. The rate of drug abuse is alarming and this stimulates them to commit crime.

Government at all levels must rise up to do its part by creating an enabling environment for youth empowerment. Notwithstanding, we cannot sweep the issue of restructuring under the carpet. It is very pivotal to a secured, equitable and just society. Above all, security remains the business of all. Therefore, the security agencies must live above-board and change their strategies to nip crime in the bud.