Tottenham vs Liverpol: I’m very proud with the effort, how we fight – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino kept tight-lipped about his future as Tottenham Hotspur coach after his side lost the Champions League final to Liverpool on Saturday.
The Argentine has been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich but suggested he may stay to try to guide Spurs to another final after their 2-0 defeat in Madrid.
“When you live this experience you want to do it again. I hope we can do it again in the future,” Pochettino told BT Sport.
“It’s about trying, it’s about believing, it’s about building, and I hope it happens again as soon as possible.”
Spurs fell behind to a Mohamed Salah penalty almost straight after kick-off but were the better side after the break before Divock Origi arrowed home the decisive second.
“You never believe that after one minute you’re going to be 1-0 down, a situation that not only changed our plans, it changed the dynamic (of the game).”
“I’m very proud with the effort, how we fight. We played so well, we played so well in the second half. I feel so proud, nothing to say.”