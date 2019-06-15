Tonto Dikeh, others join Super Falcons in France

Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike and fashion enthusiast, Denola Grey joined other fans of Nigeria’s Super Falcons in France as they played in their first match against the Grasshoppers of Norway on Saturday, June 7, 2019.

Courtesy of the official malt drink of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and supporter of the Nigerian Super Falcons, Amstel Malta, Tonto and Denola joined other Nigerian football lovers as they cheered the ladies on to victory.

Demonstrating Amstel Malta’s continuous support of the Falcons, the brand rewarded Tonto Dike, Denola Grey and a team of four football loving Nigerians to see the Super Falcons play live at the Women’s World Cup in France.

Speaking on the trip to France, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Brands, Ngozi Nkwoji said,

‘’In continuation of our new campaign themed “We’ve Got Balls,” we celebrate and highlight the strength, fortitude, and bravery of the Nigerian woman who against all odds, thrives and wins. We are excited to have Tonto and Denola on the trip and are proud to have given other fans the opportunity to see Super Falcons play live and we hope that they will have a great time in France, living their best lives.’.