To look good, I celebrate myself — Hellen Oritsejafor

Mama Hellen Oritsejafor is not only outstandingly beautiful even at her age, but a caregiver and a lover of women and children. The journey to fame and wealth for her wasn’t just yesterday. It started in her early 20’s. Today, she is the mother to millions of Nigerians as she is the wife of Popular Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, the Founder of Word of Life Bible Church and the past National President of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. Mama, as she fondly called by her members; has affected a lot of families and help re-unite broken marriages in the rural environs of Warri metropolis, all over Nigeria and beyond the shores, by one of her pet projects initiatives known as ‘JOYFULLY TOGETHER’.

In this interview with Vanguard on the eve of her birthday; she talked about things she is grateful for and life in general.

By Florence Amagiya

Enjoy!

It’s been 365days, how has the journey been so far? What major projects have you embarked on?

I have every cause to glorify God. Every day you wake up and still find out you are alive, it calls for celebration. I gave God all the glory for my family and for my husband and my spiritual children all over the world. Looking at the things God is using me to do, I just want to leave something behind and impact the life of people. That is my philosophy in life; it is not just about you or what you have but the ability to spend it on others and using it to raise as many people as possible.

The first thing that comes to mind is the CEO’s company. CEO’s company is a mentorship programmes to train entrepreneurs. The whole essence of it is to see how we can build capacity, building generational businesses, seeing businesses succeeding their founders just like in developed countries where you find businesses dated 200 and 300 years. So that they can put certain things in place and have a proper succession plan.

I like to reach out to the indigent through my market crusade. I reach out to them giving them scholarship scheme from zero to tertiary institutions, I also empower those who want to do something but do not have the means through many platforms, micro finance bank and my benevolence, we also channel the resources to this people. We empower people with cars and other items at the end of every year. We sponsor hundreds of students in schools to tertiary level.

I wrote a book titled joyfully together this past year and it is close to my heart because I noticed many young people are struggling in their marriages and my desire is to see them build solid relationships because marriage is not something you embark on and rush out. ‘Don’t marry a man who can afford the purse and cannot pay the price’. You have a goal in life that must be realized, that must be achieved. Understanding matters a lot, at the end of the day, the book Joyfully Together is to bring togetherness in marriage.

The biggest challenge for the modern Nigerian woman

People around the world believe women cannot do it but the truth is whether they feel we are weak physically or emotionally does not mean women are weak mentally. We have women who have succeeded in every sphere of life. They must never give up but follow their passion. They must discover their purpose and fulfill it. Women must never give up and fulfill our God given purpose in life. Who told women the only thing they need in life is bear the title MRS?

Life changing experience…

I was a millionaire before the age of 25. I did different businesses; importations, rural electrification projects, road constructions, and so many other things. I was determined to succeed even from school, I love business and I was already doing it at that time. I also told myself that at the age of 30; I was going to be a millionaire and trust me, that happened at the age of 25. I was determined; I chose my friends carefully, those who were not scared of success.

I was also a peculiar child even when I was little. I could fast and pray even as a little girl. The only traumatic experience I had while growing up – I went somewhere with friends and the mistress received us and personally told me my food was different and special, but just as I was about receiving the food, a hand stopped me and my cousin took the food in place of me and trust me, that day she took my death. Today, she is late. Another thing is the death of my mom, which affected me a lot, I lost her at the age of 4, and people will always tell me how good she was.

The secret to your young youthful look?

Happiness is number one; one thing I told myself early in life is that happiness is a choice. When you embrace happiness that is in Christ you do not need any stem cell. I am totally convinced by that.

The other aspect is that I take care of myself, I don’t eat anyhow. I love fruits and vegetables. When I got married 22 years ago and had to move to Warri with my husband it was difficult adapting to the various meals available. Oily meals and all that. So I choose the food I eat.

Another thing is exercise, I do lots of it daily. I don’t miss doing exercise. It is healthy.

l celebrate myself and God as well. I could just open a bottle of wine and relax and thank God for all the great things He has used me to do. I always like to celebrate myself.

Knowing God has been a plus to me. God has been wonderful; He has been my all in all. My husband has been a great pillar of support. He is my love and after more than 22 years of marriage, we are still so much in love and I find happiness with him, this also helps. My husband is also part of my secret to agelessness.

How to change Nigeria‘s economy

The number one thing that needs to happen is attitude change. The way we see things in this country starting with the government. When we say government money; it is collective money, so squandering it or wasting it shouldn’t even come into it. Most times what we call corruption; it is actually wastage. Nigeria and government have to change their attitude towards money.

Secondly, what do we intend to achieve as a nation? We have to have a clear map and direction. In Europe, they embarked on industrialization; they have gone beyond industrialization and on to artificial intelligence which is technology. As a nation we must choose to be great. In Nigeria, it is not as if we don’t have what it takes, we have abundant natural and mineral resources but we prefer to eat and drink rather than work. We need to sit down as a nation and begin to build solid structures and stop this poverty mentally that anything that comes to your hand is meant to be spent especially what we call the so called government money.

Next step for the Ministry……

A year ago God changed the will of Word Of Life and it says, it’s time for you to branch out, for the first time. This has been a man who has been in the ministry for over 45years, started word of life, going to 31years going to 32. The moment we clocked 30, He spoke to him and said, “it’s time now to have branches.” All these years, he was not thinking about that, alot of people would visit Pastor and tell him that he would be celebrated around the world. People will even say “we want to convert the name of our churches to word of life.” But he will say, God didn’t tell me. So when he would go to other countries; he will literary direct people to churches in the neighbourhood. This is because he didn’t have a hint that God will ask him to start branches. Now that God has asked him to do so, that’s like a burner for us right now and we are very passionate about it. We want to believe God must have a purpose for us, where he would ask us to start this. And by the grace of God, Word Of Life is already springing up all over the place. We have Word Of Life in America, Ghana, Abuja, almost all over Nigeria and the Continent as well.

If given a paid trip as a birthday present, what country would you like to go?

I will pick United Kingdom. This is because I see UK as a second home for me; maybe because I schooled there as well.

Where do you see yourself in 10years?

When you cross certain age in life, I believe its no longer about you but the people you can impact, influence and turn their lives around. I see myself in 10 years to have been able to strenghten all the companies God has helped me to established. I see myself impacting more people, training more indigenous students, giving out soft loans to the poor in the society, making myself available for the kingdom of God because it’s more important. You can empower people financially but if they are not empowered spiritually; you have not helped them totally. I want a situation where I will be a channel to raise people out of the prison of life and offer them salvation that has saved me too, so they can know what it means to be in Christ Jesus and be fulfilled as an individual.