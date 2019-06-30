To be an accountant is good but to be an actress is my dream — Juliet Okonkwo

Nollywood rising superstar and mother of one, Juliet Chinenye Okonkwo a.k.a Lexy, is an actress whose passion for her job is second to none. She is bent on achieving her dreams of becoming a Nollywood screen goddess despite graduating from Nnamdi Azikiwe University as an accountant which was her parent’s choice for her. Juliet Okonkwo has been displaying her talent since 2014 with the help of her godfather, Christopher Ozoemena of De-Kross Production, who featured her in a movie titled “Fine girl”. Juliet has featured in over 22 movies including “Under my Oath” which was the movie that brought her to limelight.

Most Nigerian parents love to be addressed as parent of doctors, lawyers, bankers, accountants and other professions but giving support to a girl child to become a Nollywood actress is always the last choice they make. This is because they still live in the old mentality that Nollywood is not a female thing. “I actually went into accounting because my dad wanted me to go into it” she said

Of course, it is good to obey one’s parents and appreciate their choice and decisions for the children but the children’s interest should also be considered. According to Juliet, “My parents felt disappointed at first but later adjusted and allowed me to be who I want to be, since then, they have been supportive all the way”.

The competition in the industry is enough to discourage any young actress, especially the fact that some producers try to take advantage of the upcoming actresses, of which their refusal can drag them down. Juliet was able to fight through with the help of her husband who stood by her “I got the best husband, he stands in place of a father and a mother to our kid when I’m not there, there is a perfect understanding between I and my husband concerning my career and my family. Sometimes I reject some series because of the time constraints, this is because my family means the world to me”, she said.

According to Lexy, as she is popularly known, her greatest dream is to be a happily married woman and to be well known here in Nigeria and internationally. She wants to work with top artists in African as a whole and eventually go into Hollywood and work with the superstars.

Finally, in an interview with Potpourri, Juliet also reached out to the youth who are depressed; she blamed the government for the country’s poor economy and also pleaded with the government to create job opportunities and make life easier for the masses so that suicides would no longer be an option.