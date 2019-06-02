Ayo Onikoyi

Tiwa Savage, Dakore Egbuso–Akande, Tonto Dikeh, Ihuoma Linda Ejiofor–Suleiman and Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) have just been announced as lead acts in Amstel Malta’s new campaign to celebrate the Power of Women.

The new campaign which seeks to highlight how women are living their best lives while excelling in their various fields no matter their profession or background also features Super Falcon players; other Super Falcons players Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and Tochukwu Oluehi.

[READ ALSO]

Women are powerful. This fact has been proven over the years in Nigeria by a number of great women like Queen Amina of Zaria, the famous woman leader of Zaria Nigeria; Moremi, the saviour of the Ife people in conflict; Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, the first woman to drive a car in Nigeria and Professor Grace Alele-Williams, the first Mathematics Professor in Nigeria.

Through an all-female led video ad campaign, Amstel Malta casts the spotlight on the remarkable role of women in society. The campaign showcases its stars being in command of their territories, unapologetically living their best lives and not being confined to what society makes room for.

The campaign boasts a production by award-winning and box office shattering director, Kemi Adetiba with leading contemporary Nigerian photographer, Yetunde Ayeni-Babaeko as the official photographer.

VANGUARD