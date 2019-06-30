Tiv, Jukun leaders in Taraba commend Buhari’s initiative to end tribal rancor

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo —Leaders of Tiv and Jukun tribes in Taraba state have commended president Muhamadu Buhari's initiative to raise a committee that will bring an end to the persistent crisis between the Tiv and Jukun tribes in the state.

Recall that president Buhari on Saturday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said the Federal government has begun consultations for an inclusive stakeholders’ committee that will thoroughly interrogate issues that fuel communal conflicts across the country with special focus on the Tiv /Jukun relationship in Benue and Taraba states.

Taraba state chairman of Jukun Youths Association, Zando Hoku said President Buhari’s timely initervention to set up the committee would combat the repeated communal clashes.

He said the present communal clash between the Tiv and Jukuns has brought hardship to both tribes economically, socially, educationally and culturally.

He said “we are peace loving people, but the crisis is rather taking our people backward. We assure Mr. President of our commitment to see that such committee get to the roots of all the remote courses of the constant clashes between the Tiv and Jukuns who are suppose to be brothers and sisters.

He noted that both the Tiv and Jukuns within the crisis areas are dominantly farmers and cannot engage in their normal farming activities during this rainy season due to the Tiv/Jukun conflict.

Hoku further adviced the Federal Government to include stakeholders of the two warring groups in the committee to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

Also reacting to the development, the President General Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Taraba state, Goodman Dahida said the president’s idea to raise a committee to look into communal crisis is a welcomed development that would bring peace among the warring parties.

According to him, “we are ready to work with Mr. President, and we are ready to cooperate with him to see that the crisis come to an end because it is doing nobody any good.

“My advice is for the two tribes involved in the crisis to be included in the committee as well as outsiders so that at anytime we are economical with the truth, those who are from the outside would come in with neutral and objective opinions.