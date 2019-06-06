Tinubu condoles with Thisday MD, Eniola Bello over loss of wife

Lagos – A former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Thursday commiserated with the Managing Director of Thisday, Mr Eniola Bello, over the death of his wife, Mrs Helen Eniola-Bello.

Mrs Eniola-Bello, 50, died on Tuesday, at the New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

She was a banker, businesswoman and Distance Learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Tinubu, in a condolence message released by his Media Advicer, Mr Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, also extended his condolences to the Chairman of Thisday and Arise News, Mr Nduka Obaigbena, the management and staff of Thisday over the demise.

“My dear Eni-B, please accept my sympathy and condolences over the recent passing of your wife, Mrs Helen Eniola-Bello.

“I know it hurts so deeply to lose a loving wife and dependable partner. I wish I could find enough words to comfort you at this moment.

“You must, however, take solace in the time your wife spent while with us and her good service to God and humanity.

“I understand she was an excellent woman, affectionate wife and dutiful mother of your children who was loved by all those who came in contact with her.

“Rest assured that my thoughts are with you and my prayers are that you, the children and all those she left behind will find the strength to continue where she stopped. May her soul find eternal rest, ” he said. (NAN)