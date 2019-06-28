Timi Dakolo’s wife’s ‘story very false’ – Reno Omokri

Many Nigerians have continued to react to the shocking rape allegation made by the wife of one of Nigeria’s popular musicians Timi Dakola, Bisola Dakola.

Bisola Dakola in a viral video said Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), raped her when she was 17 years old in Ilorin

She said … what I want you to do didn’t struggle I didn’t struggle I just left him and he brought out his penis and I was wearing a nightgown

I was wearing pants he pulled off my pants and that was how he found difficulty to enter but he just kept on … I was like grunting I would cry I would … I was doing a lot of mixed feelings and all that and then he eventually penetrated even blood dropped on the floor…

And at that point he finished what he wanted to do he had an orgasm and he zip-up. He eft me there I just sat on the floor…



Reno Omokri reacting said the most useless movie director won’t accept Bisola Dakola’s plot

5-After he allegedly raped you, you kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for you? It does not ADD UP. My dislike for @BiofunFatoyinbo won’t make me become a SLANDERER by default. This story rings very FALSE #ForTheBodyOfChristNotForFatoyinbo — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) June 28, 2019

“The average Black African is easily moved to hysteria by excitable emotions. This is why it is RIDICULOUSLY easy to manipulate Africans with the media Satan does his best work with such people, who can’t suppress emotion in preference to logic.

“Think. Don’t emote. A pastor comes to your house early in the morning. He does not know who will open when he knocks, or who is at home. He knocks and immediately you open he pushed you to a chair and raped you in your pyjamas. Do people think?

“Even the most USELESS movie director won’t accept such a plot in a B rated Hollywood/Nollywood/Bollywood movie. A movie has to have PLAUSIBILITY. I don’t like pastor Fatoyinbo, but I won’t suspend my intellect because of my dislike of the fellow.

“After he allegedly raped her, she kept quiet for enough time for him to go to his car and get a soda drink for her? It does not ADD UP. My dislike for Biofun Fatoyinbo won’t make me become a SLANDERER by default. This story rings very FALSE.”

“I am an advocate of morality. For years, I publicly preach against premarital and extramarital sex. I pastored a congregation in Abuja for years. I will NEVER, EVER, support RAPE. But Satan is going about like a roaring lion seeking whom to consume!

“Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo is SLEEK. Too sleek for my liking. What type of sleek man will rape an underaged girl in HER PARENTS HOUSE? While HER SIBLINGS are AT HOME. And then leave her to go get a drink from his car. Is this mass HYPNOSIS?

“Do we Black African of the Nigerian variety think at all? Do we only exist in the soulish realm? I have a Masters in Law from England. The story CANNOT stand up in court. The story CANNOT stand up in the light of cross-examination.

“I give you my word that if you gave satan 10 minutes to manipulate the minds of Nigerians, he will get a sizeable number of Nigerians to believe that Jesus is evil and the Satan is good. We are too gullible, excitable and emotional. #ForTheBodyOfChristNotForFatoyinbo.”

Banky W reacting to Busola Dakolo, said ‘This was so hard to watch. I am so sorry you went through this nightmare. But I am SOOOO PROUD of you for sharing your truth. You didn’t speak up for yourself alone, but for all the voiceless victims who have suffered similar horrors at the hands of predators like him,”

“Sending love, light and support your way. We are standing by you and @timidakolo. God bless, protect and strengthen you. Stay strong. You are incredible. #Unbroken #Unchained#iStandWithBusola.

Funmi Iyanda, media personality said

“I believe Busola Dakolo. Every word she uttered. There are many layers of power, politics, manipulation and crime woven through her brave revelations. I expect that Pastor Biodun will go to jail or whatever the equivalent of that is in Nigeria now.” she said.

Lol. So Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo posted a response on his instagram and now limited the comments to only those supporting him & Wale Jana is No 1.. If the #COZA pastor get mind e for make the comments open so he can feel the full wrath of this Buhari regime from Nigerians. pic.twitter.com/3I2h1HqZP4 — As A Boss..! (@JC_Jokes) June 28, 2019

I was gisting my mum about the whole #COZA and #BusolaDakolo rape thingy…and after I was done; with so much anger within especially for the fact that I’m also a victim; I realized I didn’t still mention that I was molested as a child by my neighbor (opposite my house) and… — Victoriah (@takenfo00823005) June 28, 2019

This woman is brave. We should listen and take a stand against this evil instead of over analyzing her story. Rape is rape! #BusolaDakolo @bubuhair ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fNLNWnB3tF — Efezino (@Efezino_Akpo) June 28, 2019

We all must speak up against rape and sexual abuse. No woman should have to go through such torture. Thank you #busoladakolo for speaking your truth. You are a QUEEN pic.twitter.com/NcEL64Hc7f — Regina_drs (@DrsRegina) June 28, 2019

How can you rape someone early in the morning as at 7:00am in her parents house with her siblings around….

Are u high?? Or something wrong with u? Christian wake up,

This is fake !!!#coza#BusolaDakolo #COZA #istandWithcoza pic.twitter.com/D7GfXkclbx — Comex (@adeshinaadewal8) June 28, 2019

I saw a lot of comments about the #biodunfatoyinbo & #BusolaDakolo on Instagram where some are saying he was young and wasn’t a pastor then, does being young and not a pastor justifies RAPE? Some people are damn senseless!!!! — SisiDamie (@darmierich) June 28, 2019