By Olayinka Ajayi

It was a convergence of rights’ activists disturbed by the disunity that opened Africa to insecurity and economic degradation. And the occasion was the ‘AfricaDay’ symposium organised by United Bank for Africa (UBA) and tagged: ‘Africa’s history redefined: Our past, a path to the future’.

NOBEL laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, was among the discussants and he identified the challenges faced by Africa.

Soyinka said African leaders are not sensitive to the needs for immediate development through history.

“Some time ago in Nigeria, a minister deemed it fit that history be removed from the syllabus. I was shocked. Those who expunged such a discipline from our schools deserve to be expunged from history altogether”, he said.

“Language also contributed to the negative part of our history. We must condemn and resist those who deprived us of freedom and economic liberty and even tried to distort our history.

“The Kuti family, beginning from their matriarch, Madam Funmilayo-Kuti, to Fela, down to Femi, then Seun, are a line of history continuing.

“Also, Sawaba Gambo who, after returning to the North in the course of her struggle for human rights, was jailed at least 30 times.

“And see our leaders today, Yahaya Jammel for instance, it took concerted efforts of other leaders to go yank him off but he still wanted to make trouble.

“This is 2019 and a small country like Benin Republic is rioting simply because they cannot get a simple election right.

“I am not going to talk about Nigeria because I would like to enjoy the rest of today. But we can see what is happening in Rwanda after a horrendous history, the reconciliation; even issues of corruption have been tackled in a unique way.

“So we must be honest with ourselves and knowing that the importance of history is not just an academic exercise, it’s a development”.

Also addressing the gathering, Guinean professor of history, Djibril Tamir, said: “History is very important and, as Wole Soyinka said, it is unfortunate that history has been abolished in some schools in Nigeria. It’s not an isolated case; it is happening all over the African continent including Guinea.

“I recall that after independence, there was what they called the state of history. We were proud to talk about history and we were proud to learn history but, little by little, Africa history has faded away possibly because Africa faces economic problems.

“If I am to confess, immediately after independence, we were all wearing Bubu and African attires just to become Africans again. We have to think about what we went through and what we are going through.

“There are many problems in Africa. They include the problem of language, economic development and unity.

“But all these problems can be summarised as disunity.

“Our languages can be different; we have seen the Malian empire, Zambian empire, their languages were not the same but they had unity. So language should not create division among us.

“It appears that after independence, leaders were nationalists and the people were following them. You can see the case of Rwanda, it is that conscience that took them where they are and that conscience has been understood by the current population. Development follows.

“African leaders have to be conscious of the situation. I am not saying that the people should not be engaged but it has to be an issue of followership and leadership. And the main focus should be on the leadership”.

Let look for the cure to Africa’s problem – Femi Kuti

Son of Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Femi Kuti, in his presentation, stressed the need for Africans to correct the problems plaguing the continent, saying: “500 years of suffering should have a curative measure like an ailment that should have a particular drug that can cure it”.

There is need to move on – Elumelu

Optimistic of changing Africa’s history, the Chairman of UBA, Tony Elumelu, told the audience it is time for the continent to use history to chart the way forward.

“I must agree with Femi who spoke about 500 years of struggle and this is 2019 and we are still complaining. I think we need to move on. In London, within a few minutes, you are sure of moving from point A to point B”, Elumelu said.

“I think they got it right decades ago and today they have moved on to modern technology’.

Independence meaningless unless Africa is united – Samia Nkrumah

Following her father’s footsteps, Kwame Nkruma’s daughter, who is also the Chairperson of Ghana’s Convention People’s Party, CPP, Samia Nkrumah, said Africa’s political unity is not going to come from African leaders but from African people.

“Once we understand that we are making history, we must organise and put pressure on the leadership to take the unity question seriously”, she said.

“As far as African history is concerned, what have we learned? We were defeated because we were disunited, we were colonized because we were disunited, we are re-colonized today because we are not united. What does that teach us? That we need to consider doing the impossible!

“Defeating colonialism seems impossible. So the impossible can become a possibility. It is true that our continent is diverse, different languages, different cultures, different ethnic groups and different religions.

“But I want to go back to Kwame Nkrumah’s thesis. He laid a foundation for that thesis on our independence. When people are waiting to hear from you the leader, what do you have to tell them? You tell them our independence was meaningless unless it is linked up to the total liberation of Africa. Nkrumah said we must not have only economic unity but also political unity.

“Do you think it’s possible to have one currency before we agreed politically? Do you think we can have a common language without agreeing politically to do it? We are not going to go anywhere until the unity is a political project. If we don’t agree to it now, we won’t achieve it in the next 50 years.

“So how do we focus on political unity? It is not going to come from the top. Leaders who spoke towards it, sacrificed towards it and some gave their lives towards it. That political unity is not going to come from the top, it is going to come from us the people. Once we understand that we are making history and this is particular for younger people. People must organise to put pressure on leadership on unity question seriously. We can change our constitution.

“Ghana changed their constitution to state that they will not tinker with any part of their constitution unless it focuses on the unity of Africa. And not just Ghana; Egypt, Mali, Tunisia among others took that step. “We must make efforts to change our constitution to allow us move forward and unite. So the power for unity is with you, so you have a mission to accomplish”.