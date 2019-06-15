Thousands come together for ‘’Falz Experience 2’’

By Ayo Onikoyi

After the emphatic success of the maiden edition of The Falz Experience, the two-time AMVCA winner returned with a new twist for the follow-up show tagged “The Falz Experience 2”. Held on June 8, at the Eko Convention Centre, the 4-hour live concert featured performances by Falz with support from a star-studded supporting cast.

Falz ran the entire spectrum of his personality and talents, fusing his music with comedy and the best character acting. The Sweet Boys Association (SBA) made a live appearance for the first time. But high-fliers, Basketmouth, JJC and IK Osakhioduwa, had their wives including actress Funke Akindele, Elsie Okpocha & Olo Osakioduwa showed up and broke up the party.

Sola Sobowale, also threw in some drama, breaking up a strip-tease performance. A huge crossover was the appearance of Falz’s character from Chief Daddy, Famzy Beecroft, who made a spectacular appearance and performed his hit tune “Moving Mad”. A shout to the internet viral star of the “You Don’t Touch Me’ video was had, while ‘Sweet Girls’ – Simi, Niniola, Seyi Shay – threw in style, vocals and more to add to the magic.

Explaining why he took a new direction with the show Falz said, “The Falz Experience is one of the most open windows into who I am as a performer and entertainer. My fans are a huge part of Falz. They are the driving force of my art, and remain a solid reason I exist as a musician.”

Falz (real name Folarin Falana) is a law graduate from the University of Reading who began his music career in secondary school, teaming up with friends to establish a group called “The School Boys.” Today the multi-award winner is hyphenated, traversing the world of music, movies and comedy. He has three albums, a joint EP with Simi, a string of hit singles including, ‘Something Light’, ‘Soft Work’, ‘Karishika’, ‘Wehdone Sir’, ‘Bad Gang’ and‘ Soldier’ to name a few.