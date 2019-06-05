ThisDay MD, Eniola Bello loses wife

The Managing Director of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello has lost his wife, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan, at the age of 50.

She died June 4, 04 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year battle with breast cancer.

A statement by her husband, Bello, said “With deep pains yet thanksgiving to God, this is to formally announce the eternal transition of my friend, companion, critic, lover and wife of 23 years, Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola-Olaitan (nee Alemeru), who died late morning of June 4, 2019 at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, United Kingdom after a three-year titanic battle with breast cancer.

”A devoted mother, loving wife, committed friend, generous giver, passionate mobiliser and humble soul, the deceased who graduated in Business Administration at Kwara State Polytechnic and Management at Lagos State University was a banker, businesswoman, and distance-learning tutor with The Skills Network, UK.

Born August 04 1969, Mrs Eniola-Olaitan is survived by her husband, four children, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.