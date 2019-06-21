There’s no excuse for ‘crazy’ bills — FCCPC

By Ediri Ejoh

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, yesterday called on the Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to comply with the statutory estimated billing methodology enshrined in the Nigeria power sector reform act, saying there was no excuse for ‘crazy’ bills.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer, FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, made this call at the FCCPC/Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, town hall meeting held yesterday.

He stated that “We have made it abundantly clear that there is no combination of facts that can excuse billing people for the power they do not consume. Estimated itself has been redefined, abused and mischaracterized. We used to have estimated billings in the past and it wasn’t such a contentious issue.

“The problem is that estimated billing is becoming arbitrarily increasing and that is why metering becomes the only option. There are two things principles to addressing these issues, which is to follow the estimated billing methodology in the law which makes it more rational and reasonable. At the same time, the DISCOs have got to aggressively ramp up metering, after which the estimated billings will become more rational and reasonable.”

He also explained that the current tariff structure in the power sector was due for review.