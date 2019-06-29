The secret of my musical successes — Fawazy

By Rotimi Agbana

For many successful musicians, talent, proper connection, money among other things are the major factors that contribute to the success of their music career but such is not the case with fast rising music sensation, and songwriter, Fawaz Ibrahim, better known by his stage name, Fawazy.

According to the singer during a chat with Showtime, unlike many other artistes, love has brought him this far in life and in the music industry.

“Love has brought me this far. I have been so blessed and loved by my family and friends, even business associates. I am also setting up my Charity foundation to also give back the measure of love that I have been privileged to get”, he noted.

The Kano-born singer who is presently signed to Street Wise Records hinted that with the release of his hot sizzling single titled ‘Jailer’, which is presently playing on radio stations across the country, he is striving to be the next rated music superstar.

Doubling as an entrepreneur, Fawaz urged his fans to fasten their belt as he is ready to dish out more hits for their listening pleasure. He expressed profound gratitude to everyone who has been supporting his music.