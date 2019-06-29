The most equal Copa América of recent times

Copa America is a football tournament which was founded in 1916. It features men’s football teams who have registered in Confederacion Sudamericana de Futbol (CONMEBOL). Regular gamblers get a bet9ja promotion code when they win huge payouts.

The U.S. hosted the 2016 Copa America while Brazil will host this year’s tournament. Read on to learn more about the most equal Copa America of recent times.

Copa America Centenario

The U.S. hosted the 2016 Centennial Cup America. It marked the end of the first century since the tournament was established. Also, it was the first Copa America edition to be hosted in North America. CONCACAF and CONMEBOL agreed to organize the competition in America.it featured 16 national teams.

However, the winner didn’t get an automatic qualification of the 2017 Confederations Cup. Chile was the fourth country to win more than one Copa America trophies in a row. Nevertheless, they lost to Germany in the 2014 World Cup.

2015 Copa America

Chile hosted the 44th Copa America tournament between June 11 and July 4, 2015.CONMEBOL organized the international football competition. It featured twelve teams, ten of which are genuine members of CONMEBOL. The other two teams, Jamaica and Mexico are members of CONCACAF. Chile eliminated Uruguay in the quarterfinals. They defeated Argentina in the finals in a penalty shootout hence winning their first Copa America trophy. It earned them an automatic qualification in the 2017 Russia FIFA Confederations Cup.

Initially, Brazil was supposed to host the 44th Copa America edition according to the CONMEBOL rotation policy. Nevertheless, it was held in Chile since Brazil hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics, 2014 FIFA World Cup, and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.

2011 Copa America

CONMEBOL organized the 2011 Campeonato Sudamericano Copa America in Argentina. They conducted the draw in La Plata. Uruguay defeated Paraguay 3-0 thus winning their 15th Copa America trophy. Paraguay reached the finals without winning any match. They eliminated Brazil in the quarterfinals.

2007 Copa America

CONMEBOL organized the 2007 Copa America Venezuela in Venezuela between June 26 and July 15. Brazil won the tournament after defeating Argentina 3-0 in the finals. Mexico was the third team after they beat Uruguay 3-1. Brazil represented CONMEBOL in the 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Brazil will host the 46th Copa America edition this month. The tournament is popular in most South American nations. Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Japan, and Venezuela are some of the participants in the 2019 Copa America. Brazil has won the trophy eight times while Qatar and Japan are first-time entrants into the football competition.