The menace of money-making rituals

Abuda lives in Accra, Ghana. He used to live a life of struggle and lack, finding it difficult to survive, until one day, he came across Kudu, a childhood friend, who was filthy rich.

When Abuda asked how Kudu had made it in life, he was introduced to what is called “Sakawa”, an occultic group, that engage in money rituals, using voodooism to fortify their chances of success. Initially, Abuda was told to simply sleep for three weeks in a coffin, and soon, his enterprise began to get high returns.

It was then the price for continuing the good fortune started getting steep. He was asked to sleep with several virgins and bring their underwears to his witch doctor, make human blood sacrifices too terrible to mention, and the list of things to do kept increasing and getting more difficult.

ALSO READ:

As if to ensure that he remained committed to performing his sacrifices, Abuda got to know that his friend, who had introduced him to the Sakawa had fallen deathly ill, a result, for failing to perform one of the deadly sacrifices. Now, Abuda is trapped, despite the money he has. He wishes he can give it all away just for the peace of mind which he has lost. Unfortunately, Abuda seems to see no way out.

The issue of money-making rituals sadly does not end well for any party involved. People lose their lives, sound health, peace of mind, loved ones, properties, among other things, all because they desire quick money. Consider the story of a secondary school teacher in Ogun state who was tired of the little salary he was earning despite the work he was doing, and as such began looking for a witchdoctor who could perform rituals for him to make money.

Eventually, he met an old secondary school mate, with whom he had been friends when the two were still in secondary school. This old friend, now a policeman, told the school teacher that he knew a magician who could solve their problems, located in a remote village.

On getting to the witchdoctor, he told them that they would need to collect the body part of a dead person who had a hunchback, although he warned them that killing a hunchback for that reason would result in grave repercussions. Initially, the teacher felt the witchdoctor had given such a requisite, so that they would be unable to meet it, but eventually, the policeman said he had found what was needed, and they returned to the medicine man.

During the ritual, strange things happened, and the medicine man said that the hunchback had been killed, to which the policeman confessed to perpetuating the crime. At this, the teacher, totally unsettled by the whole matter, fled for his life. According to him, his former friend, the policeman, now roams the streets of that village, a mad man.

The request by medicine men and witchdoctors for body parts to be used as ritual components is, while shocking, quite widespread, with places like Okija shrine in Anambra, which was raided by police in 2004, being an obvious example, wherein dead bodies and skulls of human beings were found in the shrine. Another more recent case is that of the ‘Soka House of Horror’ in Oyo State, Nigeria, unearthed by police in 2014, which was being run by ritualists.

Dead and dying bodies were found, with living prisoners rescued from the hands of these heartless people. Sometimes, the requirement of human sacrifice involves the client substituting their fortunes for the life of someone close to them. But whatever the case, these stories never end well, with lives, families, and many other things bearing the brunt of the repercussions of those who attempt to delve into money-making rituals.

Some people join mystic cults, in order to avail themselves of the option of money-making rituals, as well as find some form of fellowship. Initially, these organised cults may seem interested in helping their members, but eventually, the tolls of their ‘help’ must still be paid. Take the case of Mrs. Jayeoba who lived at Challenge, a busy area in the city of Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria.

She ran a catering business and sold food, while her husband owned a shop in a market in the same city. At the end of 2009, Mr. Jayeoba’s shop caught fire, and things became difficult for the family. However, after two years, things started looking up again. In 2014, strange things began occurring. Mrs. Jayeoba began to feel something was wrong with her husband, but she couldn’t determine what it was. Mr. Jayeoba was attacked by armed men on his way home one day, and from that moment, the family perceived that they were not safe in their house at Challenge. As a result, they moved out of their house and started scouting with friends and family.

Eventually, by some twist of fate, Mr. Jayeoba was able to leave the country. At first, he was keeping in touch with his family via phone, and all seemed alright. Then one night, an unknown number called Mrs. Jayeoba, and requested to speak with her husband. When she informed the caller that her husband had traveled, the caller informed her that he knew, and asked for her husband’s number, which she did not disclose. A few days later, while discussing with her husband, he warned Mrs. Jayeoba not to give his number to any strangers.

The unknown caller kept calling from time to time, in an unsuccessful bid to get her husband’s number, eventually revealing to her that Mr. Jayeoba, her husband had joined a cult in order to get out of his financial hardship that started in December 2009. He had made some pledges and obligations to get the money they were enjoying, and now it was time for him to pay back. The caller began threatening Mrs. Jayeoba and her children if she didn’t give him her husband’s number, while specifically warning her not to try going to the police or tell anyone.

Mrs. Jayeoba raised the matter with her husband, who merely apologized, thus corroborating the unknown caller’s story. Unsure of what to do, she went to the police, who said they would begin investigations. The following week, the phone calls from unknown numbers increased to the point that Mrs. Jayeoba had to change her number. Somehow, her persecutors acquired her new number, informing her that they knew she had been to the police. The next day, she saw a ‘juju’ item at the door of her shop and received a call from her persecutors that they had just started.

On another morning, Mrs Jayeoba discovered another fetish material, bearing the names of her husband and her last child. Shortly after, the child fell sick and was admitted to the hospital, though the cause of her ailment was unknown. The strange callers informed Mrs Jayeoba that her husband had made a pledge to bring their last daughter to be used for the next ritual rites, Mrs Jayeoba begged him to leave her children alone, as she knew nothing about the matter from the beginning, but the strange caller insisted that she bring her, so they could do what was needed to be done. Which African mother will allow such to happen to any of her children, even if she had a dozen? Mrs Jaiyeoba made up her mind to do everything possible to protect her last daughter and her siblings.

Mrs. Jayeoba seeing the horror and betrayal, had to file for a divorce to dissolve her marriage with Mr Jaiyeoba, then she made arrangements for some of her children to stay with family members, and fled to places unknown with her last daughter to protect her. Nobody knows where she is now, but I pray she and her daughter will be safe wherever they are.

There is a strong lesson to be learned from stories such as these. Even though the prospects of making money by diabolical means seem wonderful, offering quick money to spend and live the enviable life, there are always sacrifices, which, when weighed carefully, are revealed to have consequences far outweighing the advantages quick and easy money may afford.

No matter the conditions one may face in life, it is always best to remember that nothing is permanent under the sun. With patience and hard work, the storm will pass. And when it does, there will be no need to look back with regret or fear what tomorrow may bring, the dark clouds that inevitably overhang those who delve into money-making rituals.

Even if you are being persuaded to engage in the practice, via your thoughts or friends advice, remember the case of Mrs Jayeoba, who knew nothing about what her husband had done to make money, but suffered the consequences of blood money and at the end lost her once happy home and family.

Vanguard