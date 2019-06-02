The Kola Animashaun we knew, by Buhari, Sultan, Tinubu, others

By Bashir Adefaka

Eulogies have continued to pour in torrents for former Chairman, Editorial Board of Vanguard Media Limited, Alhaji Kola Muslim Animasaun, who died at the age of 79. He would have been 80 in July.

Top citizens and sympathisers have been taking turns at his Lagos residence to register condolences and pay tributes to the late Baba Adinni Gbagura, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Reacting to Animasaun’s death, President Muhammadu Buhari said the late columnist “will be long remembered and honoured for the rich and elucidating write-ups in the ‘Voice of Reason’ column he leaves behind, the many literary works he authored, as well as the array of media professionals he trained and mentored on the ethics of the noble pen profession.”

“Animasaun was a distinguished member of the fourth estate of the realm, who was largely recognized and admired by colleagues as a consummate professional,” the statement signed by Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, paid tribute to the late veteran’s contributions to the development of journalism in the country. The President prayed Almighty Allah to grant eternal rest to the soul of the departed Animasaun and comfort his family and all who mourn.

To the Sultan of Sokoto, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the death of Animasaun came as a rude shock. The foremost monarch has since announced it to the Sultanate Council meeting, where he prayed for the repose of the former diplomat in Aljannah.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, described Animasaun as a true icon of journalism and an indispensable guide to many journalists and Nigerians.

His condolence, which was conveyed in a statement by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, said Animasaun, who he fondly called ‘Uncle’, shaped and moulded opinions through his weekly column in the Vanguard Newspapers, ‘Voice of Reason’. “I’m deeply saddened by the death of Uncle Kola Animasaun. A true journalism icon and a columnist of great repute. He was also a pro-democracy activist, lover of humanity and devout Muslim,” Tinubu said.

Former Communications Minister, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju, who spoke from his Atlanta, United States of America home and called Animasaun ‘Brother’, said: “Sorry to hear the death of Alhaji Kola Animasaun, a patriot, genuine Muslim and kindhearted man.”

Olanrewaju said: “His (Kola Animasaun’s) death is a big loss to humanity. The country has lost an erudite journalist, his genre are few; irreplaceable, my thoughts are with the family.

Former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, praised Animasaun for his mentor-ship, his weekly admonition on Fridays about what should be the conduct of a Muslim and how he should relate to others, irrespective of their religious backgrounds. Aregbesola said: “He guided me when I was governor, apart from the weekly religious admonition, in all that were encouraging during my tenure. He never at anytime abandoned me.”

Ex-Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, said of Animasaun: “He was someone that I admired so much for his exemplary way of life, a man that was full of wisdom and always ready to render support, advice and guidance. He was always quick to observe and very quick in finding the necessary solution”.

Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), in a statement by its Chairman, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, said: “I am glad Animasaun lived a fulfilled life. My condolence goes to the entire Vanguard chapel family and NUJ Lagos council at large. We lost a rare gem in the industry.”

The National President and Lagos State Chairman of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun and Alhaji Kabir Alabi Garba respectively, said Animasaun “played a front-line role in the formation and sustainability of our association.”

The statement read in part: “His skill as a journalist and public opinion molder shone brightly in his weekly column in the Sunday Vanguard, as his style as simple as it is, is very compelling, making journalism attractive for us as an influential calling.

“In his death, the nation has lost a true voice of reason who intervenes with his lucid and informed commentaries at critical times in the life of the nation.

“We are comforted that our doyen in journalism departed on a beautiful note, in the glorious month of Ramadan and during the last ten days when Muslims globally become more dedicated in ibaadaat in the search for the night of majesty – Lailatulqadr.”

Others dignitaries, who came in contact with Animasaun, also testified to his sterling credentials.

They include a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, Igwe Alex Nwokedi and Adesola Ademola Macaulay, who was Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Culture under the administration of Col. Muhammad Buba Marwa.

The ace writer, veteran journalist, columnist, who died after Fajr (dawn) of May 30, 2019, has since been buried in accordance with Muslim rites at the New Muslim Cemetery, Markaz, Agege, Lagos.