The Great Possibilities of God’s Power

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

The foundation and basis for the sermon of today will be Jeremiah 32:17, which says, “Ah Lord GOD! behold, thou hast made the heaven and the earth by thy great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for thee:”

It reveals that God has the complete recipe and remedy for those problems the devil has initiated to harass you on the earth. This goes to say that the only way you can successfully negotiate these challenges is by realizing your need for God and the undying reason to seek divine intervention in all spheres of your life.

In fact, without quality relationship with God, you do not stand the chance of fulfilling your life’s ambition because of the antics of the devil working against you and your family. This exposé should drive you into seeking after God because the solution to your problem on earth begins with God; and the many answers to your problems can only begin to take root the moment you have this understanding that the nature of sin working against you must be dealt with: this is the vanguard that will herald the great possibilities of God in your life.

Jeremiah 33:3 “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.”

If you have been praying in the past and your prayers seem not to have been answered, as you take the decision to accept Jesus as your Lord and personal Saviour, those prayers will receive the desired attention they deserve.

This is because God is generous and an awesome giver of great gifts to all those who believe on His saving grace. You cannot come to Him with clean slate and expect not to be filled with something most remarkable. He will give you everything that you so desire today! But, first things first: in order for you to benefit from the boundless blessings of God, you need to give your life to Jesus Christ

Isaiah 45:22 “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else.”

God wants you to cultivate the right habit by focusing your attention on Him so that you would experience freedom from sin, sickness, and Satan. As you give God the required attention, He will save your soul from destruction and forgive your sins. While you are at it, please understand that it is only God that has the ability to save you from sin and He only has the power to deliver you from the consequences sin affords. That is why the scriptures succinctly puts it that no other person or thing can save you.

Acts 4:12 “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.”

You cannot obtain salvation in occultism. Tradition and idol worship is also a dead end, and religion will not suffice for the high standards of the righteous requirements God demands from us. That is why you need to look away from any other personality or dependence and receive Christ; and the moment you look unto Jesus, irrespective of your creed, and as you turn away from your sins, your salvation will be totally secured.

Your salvation is the product of the love of God exemplified long before you were born: God sent Jesus to this world that has been infested with sin through love; and Christ perfected the demonstration of the same love when He gave up Himself for us at the cross of Calvary.

John 3:16 “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Jesus died for you on a stake, and cried out in bitterness of agony, due to the terrible things you have committed, which are difficult to utter by words of mouth and may not pass as printables.

That singular sacrificial act of love makes it possible for us to come boldly to the throne of grace to receive mercy and pardon for sins committed; and the instant you receive Jesus as your Lord and Saviour, that death wish ticket, assigned to sinners and the eternal punishment reserved for all those who disobey the commandments of God, will no more have a noose effect in your life.

Again, when the scripture says in Isaiah 45:22 “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth:” it reveals that the call of God is for all and sundry; and it is without discrimination, partiality and exception. Hence, God wants you to take full advantage of His offer of salvation so that you would be saved from sin, and from the punitive measures sin attracts upon all those who fancy to take the side of disobedience against the commands of God.

As you tag along with God, you will begin to experience a new life in God, and the power to live this kind of abundant life will become part of your character, which has it’s genetic origin from heaven. Through this process, the provision of eternal life will also become your portion.

Isaiah 53:4-6 “Surely he hath borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed. All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; and the LORD hath laid on him the iniquity of us all.”

Because of your transgressions and sins, Jesus died on the cross of Calvary. That is why, today, He has decided that He will take away the guilt sin has deposited in your life. He wants to take away the problems sin has left behind, which are now tormenting you. He is also willing to take away the condemnation sin has brought into your heart as well as the divine judgment sin has attracted upon your life.

Jesus wants to show you mercy and forgiveness. He wants to give you the joy of salvation and turn your life around in the right direction. He is offering peace and rest of mind too, which comes with salvation. He is willingly ready to write your name in the book of life right there in heaven. You will have the complete package, today. I said, He will do it in your life in Jesus name.

No matter your condition and spiritual state of health, the presence of the Lord will reinvigorate and revitalize you, because God has made available the provision that will match the promise earlier declared. That provision is the favour and goodness of God that is free for everyone to enjoy. It is also called grace.

The provision of the grace of God is an all expense paid glorious package made possible through the death of Jesus Christ at the cross. When something is by grace, it means that the required payment had been made for you and you do not need to do a second payment or perform any special act to obtain the salvation that comes from God.

You do not need to climb any mountain nor travel to the city of Jerusalem before you can receive what is free. You do not need to labour, struggle and suffer to get salvation, which has been made free for you. This is because the provision of salvation is by grace; the provision of forgiveness from sin is by grace and the provision of healing and deliverance is by grace; and today, because of this purpose, you will be totally freed by grace in Jesus name.