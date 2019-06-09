The God of covenant – Part 3

In the last episode, we saw how Abraham’s obedience brought the promise of the Unparalleled Gift of Jesus Christ to humanity. What a privilege to have God’s only Son as the Gift to bring righteousness to mankind without struggles. Only believe!

This template of faith is the acceptable one to God, and it also makes it easier for mankind to warm her way into divine acceptance.

Abraham Rejoiced to See My Day, and he saw it, and was glad! (John 8:56)

The Lord Jesus made this great pronouncement to the Jews while teaching in the Temple and the Jews were asking him questions basic to their salvation, but they could not understand.

While claiming they were Abraham’s children, Jesus took exception to their statement because if truly they were Abraham’s children, they would have known Jesus, because Abraham saw Jesus’ day and was glad. Unfortunately, the Jews had no understanding of this, because they were mistaken of the earthly age of Jesus, and wondered how Abraham could have seen the day of Jesus. In reply to them, the Lord Jesus said in John 8:58, “…Verily, Verily I say unto you, Before Abraham was, I am”.

Now they wanted to stone him because they were completely spiritually discerned. If only they had sought understanding of what Christ was saying, they would have known the Truth, and the truth would set them free. (John 8:32).

This would have spelt their total freedom from sin and satan, and become acceptable to God. We shall now analyse the principles involved in this statement of our Lord Jesus Christ and bring out the benefits therein for us unto whom the end of the world has come. (1 Cor 10:11).

Abraham’s Day of Divine Visitation at Mamre (Genesis 18)

This was the Day of Jesus Christ referred to in John 8:56. There is no doubting the fact that Jesus Christ is the central Figure among the 3 visitors that appeared to Abraham here. It could be seen that among the three Men, only One seemed to be talking authoritatively to Abraham.

The high point of the speech was in verse 10, where the Lord said, “.. I will certainly return unto thee according to the time of life, and lo, Sarah thy wife shall have a Son….”. Abraham was already entitled to this blessing from God, because he had believed God for it at an earlier encounter.

Jesus Christ, God’s Only Son to be given to humanity for their total redemption appeared to Abraham here to justify his inclusion into the principle of Divine Acceptance, because he had believed God – a new order! Abraham was certainly glad for this inclusion, and God had sealed it irrespective of the doubt of Sarah. Abraham’s faith had overruled!

Abraham’s Day of Divine Provision on Mount Moriah (Gen 22)

A higher test of Abrahams’s faith was now to come, after having secured the promised son from God. The walk with God and His righteousness is revealed from faith to faith (Rom 1:17).

This was to assure humanity that this principle remains the final principle of divine acceptance as, we are to rest from our works and struggles in trying to please God.

As we know, Abraham also passed this tougher test, believing God that He God was able to raise Isaac up, even after sacrificing him to God! (Heb 11:19). This is highly prophetic of God’s Son, Jesus Christ, who was going to be resurrected for our justification after His crucifixion.

He became the Sacrificial Lamb for Isaac and his unborn generations, because He was provided for us as the “….Ram caught in the thicket by His horns…” (Gen 22:13). Again here, Abraham rejoiced to see this Day of Jesus! It was the day of underscoring the principles of substitutory Redemption for humanity.

This is The Day that the Lord hath made. (Psalm 118:24)

If Abraham saw the Day of Jesus and was glad, He has opened for us a new principle of divine acceptance by faith (Heb 11:6). Then today is your own day to enter the season of gladness and rejoicing in Him according to Psalm 118:24.

If you have not yet entered into this Covenant grace, accept Jesus Christ into your life today and you will become a new creation. Next episode, we shall consider begin to consider the Jehovah Redemptive Names of God for you to enjoy God’s Covenant Provision for every day life. God bless you.

