The era of delay in budget passage is gone – Tunji Ojo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The member representing Akoko North East/ North West of Ondo state in the House of Represntatives, Olubunmi Tunji -Ojo has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila on his election as the Speaker of 9th House of Representatives.

Speaking, Tunji-Ojo said he was joyful on the overwhelming victory of Gbajabiamila because of the role played by his colleagues.

“Nothing gives me more joy in the victory of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila than the fact that my colleagues knew what was right and patriotically rose above partisan interests to elect the obvious best as the Speaker of the House”.

Optimistic that it would no longer be business as usual under the Speakership of Gbajabiamila. Ojo said the expected robust relationship between the executive and legislature would ensure speedy passage of the nation’s budgets. Saying ” I am confident that the era of delay in budget passage is gone for good in the country. There is assurance now that both the legislature and the executive will henceforth work harmonious in the best interest of the citizens”, added Tunji-Ojo.