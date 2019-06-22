Thank God for Thailand

..Falcons tale of 192 minutes World Cup tension

By John Egbokhan, France

Super Falcons journey to today’s round of 16 clash with Germany is one filled with suspense, twists and high pressured tension that lasted 192 minutes that they did not have to play a ball but had their fate determined by four teams chasing different dreams.

Holed up in their highbrow Best Western Plus Hotel Isidore in Rennes, Falcons were first made to endure 192 minutes of pure, mad drama that saw Cameroon nick a last-gasp 2-1 win over New Zealand to delay Falcons qualification.

And the African champions were later taken through a tortuous mental experience as Chile chased a clear three goal win over Thailand, but won 2-0 after missing a late penalty.

Capturing the drama in Falcons, media officer, Jane Nweze said, “they were the longest ride of tension and high tension for the team. It was so tense with the second goal by Cameroon and relief with the missed penalty by Chile”.