Terror war: Troops stop establishment of new camps, kill 3 terrorists, rescue 95 hostages

lForeign collaborators pressurising ISWAP to establish caliphate —MNJTF

l25,794 killed in attacks during Buhari’s first term — Report

lAs bandits shoot wife of council chairman, 2 others in Kebbi

By Kingsley Omonobi & Joseph Erunke

An attempt by ISWAP/BHT terrorists to establish new camps and claim territory in Borno State was on Saturday frustrated by troops, comprising Air Force components and ground soldiers, who destroyed the camps, killing three terrorists and rescuing 95 hostages, including women, children and men.

The freed hostages, who the terrorists used as labourers in their camps, according to the army, in a statement by its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, late Sunday night, included 51 children,42 women and two men.

Col Musa said: “In continuation of the ongoing clearance operations, tagged Halaka Dodo within Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, the troops of 112 Task Force Battalion and 22 Brigade, in collaboration with members of Civilian Joint Task Force and Vigilante group, had on Saturday, June 22, 2019, conducted a robust clearance operation to Kobe and Boboshe villages respectively.

‘The troops discovered newly established camps at Dubula village, with some bicycles and motorcycle tracks. The camp was destroyed and one of the terrorists was neutralised while trying to escape.

“The following items were recovered: two terrorists’ flags, two copies of Quran, one generator set and two bicycles. Additionally, 13 women and 26 children were rescued during the operation.

‘’24 of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers in line with the Chief of Army Staff’s directive on the collaboration between the Nigerian Army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to reach out to areas not captured in the polio vaccination exercise.”

Foreign collaborators pressurising ISWAP to deliver caliphate —MNJTF

In a similar development, Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, has said the flurry of attacks by Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, in the last couple of weeks followed pressure mounted on them by foreign collaborators to establish a caliphate.

It, however, assured that it was working with national forces to thwart the terrorists’ effort to make the Lake Chad area a sanctuary.

“It is imperative to mention that MNJTF is aware of the pressure on ISWAP by its foreign collaborators to deliver on the caliphate, hence the flurry of ISWAP inspired attacks of the last couple of weeks on both military and soft targets,” MNJTF spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigha said in a statement yesterday.

25,794 people killed in attacks during Buhari’s first term – Report

Meanwhile, at least 25,794 people were killed in various attacks during the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari between May 2015 and May 2019, data from Nigeria Security Tracker, NST, has revealed.

The NST, a project of the Council on Foreign Relations’ Africa programme, which documents violence in Nigeria, said the attacks were motivated by political, economic, or social grievances.

The data, taken from weekly surveys of Nigerian and international media reports, noted that this state of insecurity intensified from May 29, 2011, the inauguration date of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, adding that the event highlighted the increasing division of the country on regional and religious lines.

“A new generation of Niger Delta militants threatens war against the state. Government soldiers kill civilians indiscriminately. Police are notorious for extrajudicial murders,” the report said.

A graphical illustration analysed by the report showed that the highest number of killings in President Buhari’s first tenure occurred in July 2015 with 1,299 deaths and January 2019 with 1,077 deaths.

It also said Boko Haram was responsible for the deaths of at least, 5,598 people in the last four years, while herdsmen and bandits caused the death of 4,068 persons.

According to the report, the police and military also reportedly killed 4,068 people.

Bandits shoot wife of council chairman, 2 others in Kebbi

In Birni-Kebbi, Kebbi State, some suspected bandits shot the wife of Bunza Local Council Chairman, a policeman and a member of the local vigilante at Zogirma community in Kebbi after a botched kidnap attempt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three victims are currently at the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Birnin Kebbi receiving treatment.

Aliyu Usman, a resident of Zogirma community, told newsmen that when the bandits came into the community they shot sporadically and abducted the woman from her home.

“They went to the chairman’s house but couldn’t initially gain entrance. They shot at the door several times and when they entered they took his wife,” Usman said.