Terragon achieves global ISO 27001 certification

Africa’s leading data and marketing Technology Company, Terragon Group has received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems in recognition of its commitment to the highest standards of data protection and information security

Also, compliance with this standard is a clear indication of Terragon’s ongoing commitment to keeping company and user data private and secure.

The Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), an IAS accredited certification body, led the certification process.

ISO 27001 is the best-known global security standard that sets requirements and specifications for an information security management system (ISMS), which outlines the conditions and methodologies an organization needs to preserve the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information using a risk management process.

“The importance of data security cannot be underemphasized. Being key players in the technology space and Africa’s leading data analytics and marketing cloud provider underscored how important it was for us to be ISO 27001 certified. The certification will help improve our internal processes and quality of service delivery to our customers, “said Elo Umeh, CEO and co-founder.

Terragon underwent rigorous PECB testing and assessment to validate compliance with this standard. Maintenance of the certification requires an annual surveillance audit and a triennial re-certification audit, giving Terragon clients and business partners the reassurance that their data is protected and secure.

Terragon Group is Africa’s leading data & marketing Technology Company, focused on helping brands connect intelligently with audiences in Africa. Terragon has developed a proprietary, full-service technology stack that enables advertisers to target consumers both online and offline. This technology is one of a kind and is specifically built for leading advertisers to reach the African consumer. The company currently hosts the largest database of audiences in Africa with over 80million people online & offline.

VANGUARD