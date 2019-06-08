Tension as cultists kill three persons in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja & Monsuru Olowoopejo

There was panic Friday, in Ikorodu, Lagos as some cultists struck at Tupate area killing a couple and their neighbour.

The incident happened at about 3am when an undisclosed number of cultists were said to have invaded the area wielding dangerous weapons.

Eye witnesses’ account said they were shouting and shooting in the air to wake up helpless residents but before anybody knew what was happening, they headed for an ancient building owned by Jayesinmi family where they gained entrance into one of the rooms and killed a male occupant.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that in the process, the victim’s wife was able to recognise some faces and she raised the alarm but the assailants commanded her to lie down and fired several shots at her, killing her instantly.

It was believed to be a reprisal attack by some members of Aiye on the male deceased who was a perceived member of Eiye.

As soon as they were done with the couple, a suspected lunatic was said to have run into them who also incurred their wrath as he was felled by their bullet.

As if this was not enough, they were said to have proceeded to the palace for further attacks but this was resisted due to prompt arrival of men of Rapid Response Squad.

It was gathered that a similar attack on the Aga office of a local vigilance group occurred about three weeks ago though no life was lost in the incident which occurred at about 7pm.

The Friday incident has made people to stay away from some parts of Ikorodu like Aga/Ijomu, Ita-Elewa, Owolowo, Obun-Ale, Tupate, Ejina, Ojogbe and Ireshe road among others.

As at the time of this report, there was palpable fear in some parts of Ikorodu as residents claimed they could no longer sleep with their eyes closed in spite of heavy presence of both local vigilance groups and law enforcement agents in strategic places.

Police confirm cult clashes

Confirming the cult clash, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, in a statement, said that the clash started at about 10pm on Thursday.

According to him, Police received a distress call that some cult members from two rival groups engaged themselves in a supremacy battle along Isikalu palace and Solomade area, Ikorodu.

“The Command’s Anti Cultism Unit and patrol teams from Ikorodu were promptly drafted to the scene. The leader of the gang, who has been on the wanted list of the Command, Yusuf Omidele ‘m’ popularly known as General was arrested and twenty other cultists. General was charged to Court on several occasions and sentenced to prison. He completed his last sentence in 2014 and have become an Elder-in- Council, in Eiye Confraternity.

“He led his gang in a reprisal attack on the members of Aye confraternity, whom they alleged to have killed the wife of one of their leaders some weeks ago. The suspects arrested belong to both Aye and Eiye confraternity and have all confessed to belong to secret societies. Two cultists died from the cult clash and six others were injured. The massive onslaught launched by the Command on cultists and gangsters is a continuous operation with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the gangs,” Elkana added.