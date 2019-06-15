Telenova series ‘Asintado’ airs on StarTimes Nigeria

Ayo Onikoyi

ASINTADO, the stylish telenovela series is currently enjoying massive viewership on the TV screen on StarTimes Novela E Plus, Channel 128 and 057.

The new telenovela series, ASINTADO is aired every Friday to Sunday at 6: 50 pm African Time and it promises to be a mind-blowing, intriguing and a nonstop one of a kind watching experience.

According to StarTimes Content Manager, Abosede Adewara, the series centres on a tight relationship of the inseparable Ramirez siblings that disintegrates when they lose their parents in a fire. It follows the paths of both siblings, living polar opposite lives. The siblings’ lives are thrust into a word of politics, power and corruption that shake their core values, murder their loved ones and potentially destroy themselves.

‘’StarTimes beyond doubt has gained ground as one of the leading telenovelas choice with quality programming that includes interesting television series, dramas, sitcoms, shows and movies among others, which include some original programming spanning from different cultures, language and origins.

“The new series is a must watch and it’s packed with every tangible ingredient of a good production that will boost StarTimes growing entertainment portfolio, spice up viewers experience and enrich memorable digital TV moments.’’ She concluded.