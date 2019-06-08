Techmoney and innovation summit holds in Unilag tomorrow

By Providence Emmanuel

Organizer of Techmoney and Innovation Summit has announced plans to hold its inaugural edition tomorrow, June 10 to 11, 2019 in Jelili Omotola, Multipurpose Hall of the University of Lagos, Unilag.

The Organizers, Unicorn Group, a pan African investment company, in collaboration with Unilag, made the announcement at a media briefing on Friday, saying that the summit would bring together the leading minds in technology, innovation and finance across public and private sector in Africa, to include: Clen Cook, Executive, RIIS, South Africa; Dr Wuraola Abiola, Management Transformation; Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Partner, Synergy Capital Managers; Dr. PonmileOsibo, Chief Investor Relations Officer, Unicorn; Heiner Fees, Founder Managing Director, Tiveni; among others.

Chief Programme & Business Development Officer, Unicorn Group, Mrs. Olatorera Abiola, said that the business matchmaking event will bring together leading minds in technology, innovation and finance across Africa to understand how technology can change lives; support tech talent and start-ups to secure investment and get bankable; inspire, educate and connect tech leaders in major public and private organisations on the latest innovation and disruption to support citizen and customer service delivery.

Abiola stated: “Techmoney and innovation summit will ensure that technology, innovation and strategy leaders across major organisations and enterprises in Africa engage with the next generation of disruptive and exponential technology and opportunity, so that they can continue to drive value for internal and external stakeholders by being at the heart of the technology and innovation that is changing the world and providing real opportunity to change lives for the better.

Also, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Development Services, Unilag, Prof. Folashade Ogunsade, said that the institution had in the last 10 years worked with NGO’s, international institutions, among others to organise summits such as this to help the student to better apply themselves.

Ogunsade, said: “Our area of innovation is not just on computer but helping the minds of our student to think critically and creatively up to the point of developmental issues in Nigeria. Technology, like a pen is a tool, it goes down to the mind of the student and the character, one of the things we build in Unilag student is character, our goal is to build people who are not just smart, but have character and integrity.”

VANGUARD