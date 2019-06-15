Teacher commits suicide in Kano

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano – The Police in Kano is to launch a discrete investigation over the death of one Mr Femi Oguntumi of Dakata Quarters who committed suicide in his room Friday night.

The Man who is a Staff of Karish College, Kawaji in Kano metropolis did not leave any notes on why he committed suicide.

Mr Femi was said to have hung himself on a ceiling fan in his room at about 10pm.

Confining the incident, Police Spokesman, DSP Haruna Abdullahi said Femi’s corpse was deposited at the Murtala Muhammad Hospital.

However, the Police has already commenced investigation into the actual reasons why Femi committed suicide.

The Police Commissioner has ordered discrete investigation into what pushed Femi into committing suicide.