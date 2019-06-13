Taraba gets new Chief Judge

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has charged the new Chief Judge, CJ, of the State, Justice Philibus Andhetur, to ensure fairness in the dispensation of justice and oversee that the Judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

Ishaku who spoke Thursday during the inauguration of Justice Andhetur, said he was confident that the new CJ will “give a good account of himself and make the state’s Judiciary proud. ”

While appealing to other colleagues of the CJ to support him in every way possible, the governor explained that the next four years of his administration will be used to consolidate on the gains of his first term.

Governor Ishaku in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, on the inauguration of the CJ, said “as a group, the judges in Taraba state have done well, and therefore the individual appointed from among you to lead would certainly not disappoint.

“I urge you all to extend the needed cooperation to him, because the failure of the principal officer of the judiciary is the failure of its members.”

Responding, the new CJ, Justice Philibus Andhetur assured the governor that the state Judiciary under his leadership, will give his administration the needed support.

He said, “the state judiciary would help the government in ensuring peace so that the rescue mission of the government would not be derailed.”

Justice Andhetur will be taking over from the former CJ of the state, Justice Josephine Tuktur.