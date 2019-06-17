Taraba attack: No curfew was imposed- Gov Ishaku 

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— Taraba state government has refuted speculations in some quarters that it had imposed curfew on Jalingo, the state capital and adjoining communities of Ardo Kola local government area of the state where suspected herdsmen attacked Sunday Night. Taraba state government has refuted speculations in some quarters that it had imposed curfew on Jalingo, the state capital and adjoining communities of Ardo Kola local government area of the state where suspected herdsmen attacked Sunday Night.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ishaku on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, titled ‘NO CURFEW IN JALINGO’ says the security situation no longer requires the imposition of a curfew, since heavy security surveillance will commence every night.

He acknowledged the deployment of security men to the affected areas brought the situation under control within a short time.

The statement in part said “no formal curfew has been imposed on the affected areas as being speculated because the security situation no longer makes it necessary to do so.

“Taraba State government has further strengthened security presence in communities around Jalingo where herdsmen militia unleashed terror on innocent people on Sunday, and wishes to advise the people not to stay out late at night, during which period there will be heavy security surveillance and patrol in the affected areas.”

The state government in the statement also thanked security agencies for containing the situation, and urged them to remain vigilant to prevent further attacks.

The government also advised citizens of the state to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies in their bid to ensure lasting peace.