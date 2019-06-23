TAFF honours Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Kenyan Hollywood actor

Founder of African Movies Academy Award,AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe alongside Kenyan Hollywood star, Benjamin Onyango, who played a key role in “Tears of the Sun” with Bruce Willis will be in the limelight from June 27, in the United States.

The duo will be honoured at this year’s edition of The African Film Festival,TAFF, holding in Dallas, the United States from June 27 through 30.

While Peace will be honoured with African Film Pioneer Award at the ceremony, Benjamin Onyango will smile home with African Film Legend Award.

In a statement released during the week, the festival director cum founder of The African Film Festival, Mr. Kelechi Eke said that the prestigious award will be given to Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in recognition of her immeasurable contribution towards the development of the African film sector. It’s on record that Peace established AMAA as a vertiable platform to celebrate the continent’s film makers and stars. On his own, Benjamin Onyango enviable exploits as a Hollywood actor is inestimable, as he’s best remembered for his role in the movie God’s Not Dead, and he has also appeared on US TV hits like the X-Files, General Hospital, Two Worlds, The Shield, Dysfunctional Organized among others.

Kelechi said the festival which opens on the 27th of June, in Dallas Texas, will climax on June 30, with an awards night. The opening, according to him, will witness a marathon of short films from across the continent. Expected at the festival is the Nollywood Travel Film Festival which will collaborate with the organizeers and participate in the African Film Symposium scheduled to hold at the Dallas City Hall on June 28.

Screening of future films will continue on June 28th and June 29th at the African American Museum, Dallas before the grand finale/presentations of the most coveted African Film trophy – TAFF Awards ceremony on June 30, which will be hosted by Nollywood legend, Patience Ozokwo a,k,a Mama G. Expected at this year’s festival are Hon. Astrid Madiya Ntumba, the Democratic Republic of Congo Minister of Arts & Culture, Robert Peters, Nigerian Atlanta-based film director and Nevada Neville, Nigerian Atlanta-based producer. Others are Uche Jombo, Stella Damasus, Charles Billion, Emem Isong, Billy Richardson, Ghanaian Producer, Stella Damasus, Tiana Bibish

Cameroonian Actress/ Producer, Soleil Marie Diva, Congolese Actress/ Producer, Mykel Ajaere Parish

Founder, Nollywood Travel Film Festival among others.

According to Kelechi, TAFF will be introducing “Founder’s Best Story” also known as “Kelechi Eke Award” which would be based on the most compelling African story at the festival; and “ROOTFLIX Viewers Choice Award” which is the most film desired by views on our online streaming platform, ROOTFLIX.COM. The three-day event will showcase films made by Africans, as well as a few made by non-Africans about issues important to different regions of the continent.