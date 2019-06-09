Systematically flush organisations inciting violence, Group tells FG

Concerned Diasporas, a group of Nigerian intellectuals in the United States of America (USA) and Canada, has blamed human rights group for the rising cases of violence across the world.

The group said it came to this conclusion having “thoroughly reviewed” the activities of the UK-based humanitarian organisation in recent times.

In a report jointly signed by Esther Ede and Olajuwon Olagunju, president and secretary-general respectively, the group said the human rights group carries out “psychological terrorism” through the issuance of reports not often a reflection of the reality on ground.

The Concerned Diasporas asked the federal government to “systematically flush” the supposed humanitarian group out of its borders and prevent it from undermining the nation’s sovereignty.

According to the group: “the difficulties experienced towards procuring military hardware for the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists are as a result of the activities of the human right group that has continually churned out false reports of the human rights compliance of the relevant authorities in Nigeria.

“It has become a propaganda tool for militant groups to continue to perpetrate acts of violence against innocent women and children. It feign ignorance to the dehumanizing acts carried out by terrorist groups in Nigeria, and tactically avoids presenting such violent acts in any of its reports on Nigeria since 2015. It has taken this dishonourable path of causing the Nigerian authorities significant discomfort in the international community, and therefore is indeed an interested party on the side of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

“That their continuous existence in Nigeria is more than a necessary evil that cannot be tolerated if Nigeria is indeed serious about winning the war against terrorism and other related militant groups in the country.

“The Nigerian government must activate all necessary machinery to see that their nefarious activities of in Nigeria are curtailed in the overall interest of peace and tranquillity.”

“That the Nigerian authorities must scrutinize the work permit of the expatriates in the organization to ascertain their conformity to Nigerian immigration policies. That the Nigerian people must join hands with the government to ensure that it does not in any way undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria as it is has done in other countries where it operates.

“That the Nigerian Labour Congress should investigate their compliance to the Nigerian Labour laws.

“That the Federal Inland Revenue Service should audit their financial dealings to ensure its compliance with Nigerian financial and tax laws.

“That the Nigerian Authorities must as a matter of urgency launch international advocacy to draw the attention of the world to their activities of in Nigeria and how it has continually endangered our relative peace and tranquillity.”

Vanguard