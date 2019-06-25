SYNLAB Nigeria wins NHEA Award for 6th consecutive time

SYNLAB Nigeria, a leading innovative medical diagnostics center has won the prestigious Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards (NHEA) for the sixth consecutive time. SYNLAB was awarded the Private Laboratory Services Provider of the year 2019 Award by a panel of judges after due consideration of the high standards and innovation the diagnostics service provider has brought to Nigeria.

Formally known as PathCare, SYNLAB has brought international expertise, world-class healthcare, new specialised services and matchless medical diagnostic to Nigerians. SYNLAB Group, which is Europe’s number one medical diagnostics provider, operates in more than 40 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in the countries where it operates.

As part of its contribution to the development of preventive healthcare in Nigeria, SYNLAB recently introduced three innovative genetic tests which are available at its Victoria Island facility. The tests are MyPGx, SportGen and NutriHealth they were introduced with a view of enhancing the practice of preventive healthcare in the country.