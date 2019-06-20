SYNLAB brings genetic testing, preventive healthcare to Lagos

opens ultra-modern facility in Victoria Island

SYNLAB opens a new wellness focused facility in Victoria Island, expanding their comprehensive medical test portfolio to offer advanced genetic testing relating to sports medicine, nutrition and pharmacology.

SYNLAB Nigeria opened an ultra-modern facility for genetic testing and the promotion of preventive healthcare and wellness in Victoria Island, Lagos. Apart from offering advanced diagnostics services, for which SYNLAB, formerly PathCare Laboratories, has earned a reputation of accuracy and reliability over the years, the new facility spearheads three advanced genetic tests which are designed to improve precision in the practice of personalised medicine and enhance the quality of life in Nigeria. The tests are MyPGx, SportGen and NutriHealth.

These tests which are concurrently being launched in Europe, are pillars in personalised medicine and have been brought to Nigeria in line with SYNLAB’s commitment to make cutting-edge laboratory testing accessible. Each test has unique properties and functions.

Each person is unique and responds differently to medication. MyPGx, a once-in-a-lifetime pharmacogenetic test, is designed to assist doctors streamline the treatment of patients by personalising the choice and dosage of medication that is being prescribed. MyPGx results effectively eliminates “trial and error” and has been proven to significantly decrease adverse drug reactions (ADRs).

Two lifestyle genetic tests were also unveiled. SportGen is geared to professional athletes and individuals who regularly partake or want to partake in physical exercise. The test determines an individual’s susceptibility to tissue damage and allows for the appropriate exercise routines to be recommended according to their genetic capability, forestalling breakdown or even death as a result of placing too much strain on the body. While NutriHealth recommends the appropriate diet and food intake to perform optimally at work or other aspects of life.

Speaking at a cocktail event where the tests were formally introduced, Dr. Tolulope Adewole, Chief Medical Officer SYNLAB Nigeria, said, “We are an organisation that is committed to introducing the most innovative and comprehensive advances in diagnostics services to Nigeria. Unlike, in the past where only outdated technologies were dumped in Africa, SYNLAB ensures that the latest technological advancements are launched in Nigeria at the same time as it is launched in Europe. This means that our people can have the same opportunity that people in more medically advanced countries have.”

He added “We introduced these tests to address some disturbing trends in Nigeria. There are cases of Nigerians dying as a result of inappropriate exercise routines. Many Nigerians are using medicines that don’t work well with their bodies, while some just don’t know the right diet to get them to function optimally. Utilising these new tests, Nigerians will be better equipped to reach their full potential”.

Also speaking, Dr. Adenike Sobulo, who heads the new facility said “We are emphasising preventive healthcare and wellness because this is the future of medicine globally. If practiced properly, it should have a positive impact on our life expectancy. At this our “wellness centre” we encourage people to take control of their health. We have always promoted health checks and screening, and have different packages to suit every pocket. However, these new specialised tests transform an individual’s ability to manage their wellbeing and stay healthy.”

Apart from its facility in Victoria Island, SYNLAB’s other facilities are strategically located across Nigeria with more facilities opening in 2019.