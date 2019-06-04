Sustain good virtues beyond Ramadan, Cleric admonishes

Abuja – Imam Abubakar Abdullahi of Lugbe Muslim community has admonished Muslims to continue to uphold the good virtues they practiced during the month of Ramadan.

Abdullahi gave this task on Tuesday in his Eid-el-Fitri Sermon, marking the end of Muslims Holy month of Ramadan at the old Berger Yard Praying Ground. Lugbe, Airport Road, Abuja.

According to him, the fear of God, kindness to one another and abstinence from sins and other vices as upheld during Ramadan should be their practice always.

“Allah said in the Holy Quran that ‘fasting in the month of Ramadan is a test for you as it was a test for those before you.

“You should fear Allah both in the open and in private.

“True believers are therefore enjoined to continue to show kindness to one another and care about wellbeing of the weak and needy,” he said.

The Imam also urged Muslims not to restrict kindness to fellow Muslims,they should rather extend that to non-Muslims if they were to be true believers.

“Muslims are expected to be kind to both Muslims and non-Muslims alike during and after Ramadan.

“Widows and orphans should be assisted irrespective of their religious beliefs. Muslims are expected to be of best moral conduct,” he said.

Abdullahi also prayed for peace and development of the nation, while praying for defeat of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the country.

A congregant and an officialof Interfaith Dialogue, Mr Abdullahi Zakariya, a member of the community, also commented on the sermon.

“The Imam told us to fear Allah and also plead to Government to find lasting solution to all the violence in the country.

“He also prayed that Allah will enthrone peace in the country,” Zakariya said. (NAN)