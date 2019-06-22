Suspected criminal disguises as madman to rob residents

By Chris Onuoha

A middle-aged man, Tajudeen Rahim, who usually roams about as a lunatic has been arrested by the Iba Police Division, Lagos, for a criminal offence. The 42-year-old man was brought to Ojo Magistrate Court on a 4-count charge of stealing, assault, and possession of dangerous weapons.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Presiding Magistrate, Mr. A. Adesanya remanded him in Kirikiri Prison with a bail of N200, 000, and a surety of same like sum among other conditions. The case was adjourned for hearing on August 5. The prosecutor, Inspector Simon Oguamanam said the defendant; Tajudeen Rahim residing at Iba town was arrested after a tip-off by residents, who after thinking he was mentally deranged.

They alleged that he was involved in series of burglary acts in the area. After his arrest, the exhibits recovered in his possession by the police include three cutlasses, bunches of car keys, seven handsets, a generator set, DSTV decoder, and Samsung video tape and others. The prosecutor said the act contravened Section 280, section 329 and section 312 of the Lagos State Criminal law.