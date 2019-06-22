Susan Babatunde-Yamah’s ‘Blooming Greens’ clock 3

Susan Babatunde-Yamah established Blooming Greens School on the 4th of June 2016 amid pomp and fanfare, with dignitaries in the education sector and most importantly, three first ladies from the eastern part of Nigeria – Imo, Enugu and Abia states present. Three years on, the school which was established with 31 pupils has continued to blossom.

Borne out of passion to redefine early childhood education through character grooming and eclectic teaching approach, Susan Babatunde Yamah has continued to nurture future leaders through sensitive development of the mind and intellect. Plans are currently underway for the school’s maiden International Excursion in August. The first edition of their Games Festival held on the 12th of April, 2019. Blooming Greens signifies “life and growth” and the name has played an applaudable role in its rapid growth numerically and academic achievements.