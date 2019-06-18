Survivors of Shiroro massacre to Gov Bello: We won’t return home until…

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Survivors of the bandits’ attack on some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last week, have vowed not to return to their ancestral homes until adequate security is provided.

The affected people bluntly told Governor Abubakar Bello, who visited them at the internally-displaced persons, IDPs, camp, that what they faced during the rampage by the gunmen was enough to keep them off the area till the end of their lives.

One of the survivors at the IDP camp, Malam Tanko, from Kwaki community, told the governor that “the bandits stormed our communities in day light and started shooting sporadically.

“Many people fell to their bullets and some of us were only lucky to have escaped. We are alive today and that is why going back to the community will be impossible without adequate security being provided.”

He said there was no security personnel in the communities when the attackers invaded, adding that they were not ready to pass through another such experience.

The gov’s promise

Governor Bello had assured the people that security would be beefed up in the affected areas, adding that troops have already been sent to the areas and therefore directed them to return to their communities.

Bello said: ”Though the area is marshy and unmotorable, we would beef up security in the areas and, already, we have been able to send security personnel there so that the local people can go back to their various homes.

“I have spoken to a few of them and I understand their fear: they are scared to go back home and I do not blame them for being scared, but I think we have sent enough troops to these communities to provide adequate security for the time being.

“We are doing our best to make sure they go back home, as we look at the comprehensive plan for providing more security.”

The governor further confirmed that 37 deaths have been confirmed, while 27 were being treated of various gunshot wounds.

His words: “While going round the IDP camp, I saw a few with gunshot wounds. About 37 have been killed, while 27 are still with gunshot wounds.”

Speaking to newsmen, Director of Primary Healthcare Centre in Shiroro, who heads the IDP camp Clinic, Musa Aliyu, said in the past week, 513 patients have been treated.