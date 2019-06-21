Support the Military in the fight against Insurgency, ANDP tells Nigerians

…Picks holes in Paper Report on Buratai

ABUJA- THE National Chairman of Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, Charles Ogboli has urged Nigerians to all ramifications, support the Military in its fight against Boko Haram Insurgency.

According to him, the support has become imperative against the backdrop of the roles played and sacrifices made by the Military in its bid to end the menace of Boko Haram.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Abuja, the ANDP National Chairman however picked holes in the caption of a newspaper( not Vanguard) that Buratai indicts soldiers fighting Boko Haram.

According to him, such against the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.General Tukur Buratai would weaken the morals of officers and Soldiers that are involved in the anti- insurgency war in some parts of the country.

Recall that a National Newspaper had reported that Buratai had accused the officers and Soldiers involved in the fight of indiscipline and lack of commitment.

The ANDP National Chairman who condemned the statement in very strong terms, said, “the party believes General Buratai must have been quoted out of context in order to portray the Chief of Army Staff and Army as a whole

as incompetent.

“The Party posits that such publication casting the Army Chief in bad light is against National interest and aimed at weakening the morals of the Soldier.

“The Party urged Nigerians to discountenance the publication as it is mischievous.

“In view of the above, we urge all Nigerians to support the Military and give them maximum encouragement having sacrificed their lives for the

benefit of this Country, Nigeria.”