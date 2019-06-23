Succour for Ovarian Cyst, Fibroid patients as journalist sets up foundation

By Bose Adelaja

A United Kingdom-based journalist ‘Ladi Taiwo has promised to use every opportunity at his disposal to put smiles on the faces of Ovarian Cyst or Fibroid patients in Nigeria.

To achieve this, he has set up a Foundation in memory of his late Mrs Oluwakemi Olabisi Abebi Taiwo-Omirin whom he lost to a botched surgical procedure for Ovarian Cyst late last year. The women reproductive health Foundation will support women who have been diagnosed of Ovarian Cyst or Fibroid and have passed the screening exercise by the Foundation. The journalist said shortlisted patients will be sensitized to acquire knowledge about the ailment for possible referral. He said, ‘’Patients are required to register via our website and details are to be reviewed by our team of medical doctors after which shortlisted patients will be scheduled for medical assessment and attention,’’

According to him, Abebi Reproductive Health Foundation (ARHF) is set up to keep the late sister’s painful memory alive and ensure that women who find themselves in a similar situation do not end up like the late sister. He said so far, 46 prospective beneficiaries have registered for the exercise. ” Our modus operandi is to carry out another assessment of the patients regardless of what diagnosis they come to us with. After ascertaining what they have, our team of medical doctors will carry out a case review on the outcome of the assessment and advice the Foundation on the next line of action to ascertain whether it requires surgery or treatment,”

Ladi who recalled his last moment with the late sister said, ‘’Sometimes, the unexpected occurrence happens that not only shakes you to the bone marrow but also makes you re-evaluate life and its purpose. That was my experienced last November when I lost the youngest of my siblings to a botched Ovarian Cyst procedure in a supposed private clinic in Ogba, Lagos.

The series of personal and family events that followed my sister’s passage and subsequent burial led me to take the decision to set up this Foundation in her memory – Abebi Reproductive Health Foundation (ARHF) is set up to support women with Ovarian Cyst or Fibroid diagnosis, educating them on other non-evasive but equally effective treatment methods.

‘’We shall fund their treatment and medication and in most cases where surgery is absolutely necessary, we will endeavor to secure appointment and fund the procedure in a decent hospital where a qualified gynecologist will undertake the procedure,’’he added.