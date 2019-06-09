Ayo Onikoyi

Students of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, were thrown into euphoria on Tuesday, 21st May 2019, when singer and award-winning actor, David Jones David, arrived in the school to perform. This was a part of the MTN-led Anti Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) activities during the tour of Imo State.

The students flooded the Star Hall at IMSU to attend the 3-hour intensive programme centred around the perils of substance abuse and its devastating effects. Following exciting dramatic performances by the Riveting group and dance skits from school students and ASAP dancers, David Jones took to the stage and then the deafening screams from the students began.

[READ ALSO]

After chanting the lines to the singer’s hit songs such as ‘Hello Doctor’, ‘Gbana Na Bastard’, etc, the singer wrapped up with the popular, hard-hitting, ‘Onye Ara’. As if pulled by the strings of the song, students of the school who were already on their feet, mobbed the singer on the stage and shouted along to the popular song!

As part of the activities, students were trained by experts and professionals in drug-related fields such as psychiatrists, psychologists and members of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). It was a thorough experience for the students.

VANGUARD