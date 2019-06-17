Stormwater channels construction’ll solve flooding problems in Asaba — Oghenesivbe

By Elizabeth Uwandu

asaba—The ongoing underground stormwater channels along DBS, Okpanam, Anwai, DLA roads and its environ, when completed in the near future, shall permanently solve the issue of flooding and erosion in Asaba, Delta State capital.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and pioneer Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communications, in the first tenure, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe made the assertion while responding to questions during a public affairs phone-in live radio programme in Warri, Delta State, over the weekend.

He said Okowa administration has taken practical steps backed by adequate funding to urgently complete the stormwater channels projects, adding that when completed floodwater shall be conveyed through the underground tunnels into River Niger and Anwai River such that it will leave the city dry and motorable without any risk on those using the walkways.

Oghenesivbe quoted Governor Okowa as saying that the contractors, Setraco Nigeria, have been adequately funded and work is in progress round the clock to ensure that the stormwater tunnels are completed speedily and without further delay, not compromising in quality and standard.

He noted that flooding experienced this year in Asaba, could have created greater havoc if not for the substantial volume of floodwater conveyed into the Anwai River, from various channels partly completed in the Anwai Road axis and its environ.

He said: “The pain and agony caused by the flooding is highly regrettable, but it must be stated that the aspect of the stormwater channels already completed helped in no small measures in transporting stormwater into Anwai river, and in the process substantially reduced the rate of disaster to a reasonable proportion.

“It is on record that Okowa’s administration is the first to take practical steps backed with adequate funding to tackle flooding problems in the state capital, with plans to extend such infrastructure development to other parts of the state where flooding have been identified.”