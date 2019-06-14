Stop using my office to defraud politicians, SGF warns fraudsters

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has warned fraudsters against using his office to defraud Nigerians, especially politicians seeking to be appointed Cabinet Ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Permanent Secretary, General Services Office in the Office of the SGF, Olusegun A. Adekunle Esq in a statement on behalf of the SGF noted that; “The attention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been drawn to false information circulating on the social media and through text messages, urging members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to facilitate their selection as Cabinet Members”. “The public, is by this notice, advised to disregard such information as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has no such mandate and has never requested for such information. “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, uses this opportunity to warn originators of such fraudulent request to desist forthwith from using the name of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in their dubious and nefarious plan to fleece unsuspecting members of the public”, the statement added. In another development, the SGF, Boss Mustapha, has expressed confidence in the ability of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, to supply adequate electricity to Nigerians.

Director Information in the OSGF, Willie Bassey in a statement said the SGF stated this when he received the management team of TCN in his office.

He commended management for the strategy employed in the utilization of

indigenous expertise in its operations which has assisted in the optimal productivity by the company.

Mustapha said from the briefing he received and considering the work that is being put in place, Nigerians would soon enjoy adequate and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Usman Mohammed said the team came to brief the SGF on the efforts made and grounds covered in stabilising and modernising the national grid.

He described transmission as the backbone of adequate provision of electricity, adding that in the system operator, generation and distribution cannot be isolated.

Mohammed disclosed that the company is on a steady path to modernising the

national grid. He also expressed confidence that when the modernisation is completed, the country will experience stability in power supply and sell electricity to neighbouring West African countries.