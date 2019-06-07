STEMS with MxPay commissioned to eradicate unemployment among Nigerian graduates – Oyekanmi

Unemployment, especially among university graduates in Nigeria will be drastically reduced, this is according to Mrs Yetunde Oyekanmi, the Managing Director of Moredew Limited. Speaking during the official announcement of its Students Empowerment Schemes (STEMS) with MxPay.

Moredew is an IT company with interests in Fintech, Telecoms, VAS and Application Development. MxPay with is an acronym of Moredew Xpress Pay is a multi-channel solution designed for end-users and resellers to cater for local and international airtime recharge, direct data subscription, bills payment and other financial transactions.

Fielding questions on MxPay STEMS Mrs. Oyekanmi Explained that “MxPay Students Empowerment Scheme (STEMS) is a product of passion. We didn’t just want to develop a product that meets the transactional needs of people, we wanted a product that will impact positively on the economy of Nigerians, especially students and unemployed youth. MxPay STEMS is an initiative that is designed to reduce the malaise of unemployment in the society while providing students of tertiary institutions in Nigeria the opportunity to earn good income and other exciting rewards to cater for their financial needs and pursue their dreams by representing the brand across Nigeria. The beneficiaries in the tertiary institutions are exposed to leadership and business trainings that enable them develop life changing skills and competencies while the teeming unemployed youth are provided an open window on our websites where they can apply to participate in our sustainable empowerment schemes.” She stated.

[READ ALSO]

On the motivation for such innovation she further enunciated “We reached a decision to introduce STEMS late 2018 as a tool to promote 4 of the 17 SDGs; (1 – No poverty, 4 – Quality Education, 8- Decent Work and Economic Growth, 10- Reduced inequality). We know the growing malaise of unemployment and the need for organizations to complement government efforts. So we thought, why don’t we start empowering them even right from their studying days and give them the necessary support to change their mind about waiting for paid jobs when they finish school?”

The programme which is formulated to meet the financial need of the students while in school and to also make sure they are able to continue fend for themselves after school thereby reducing unemployment burden on government is however not only limited to immediate financial benefits, Mrs. Oyekanmi in her states, “There’s more to education than just academics. Firstly, our strategy will create constructive competition amongst students as they will be encouraged to try and come up with various creative ways in which they can represent MxPay in other to prove themselves as worthy ambassadors. Secondly, they will be exposed business and leadership trainings that will be facilitated by some of the industry professionals. In addition, there will be mentoring program that will help students unlock their potentials and identify opportunities in their career paths.”

The registration for the scheme will officially kick off from 10th June till June 24th after which selections will start a week after. The program is slated to start 1st of July and run for 3 months.

According to Mrs. Oyekanmi, the activities promises to be fun filled as the team has set very realistic and achievable goals for the participants and the will be equipped with tools to achieve the goals. It is also designed to connect the youths in school and those in the labour market. It will also periodically bring the Ambassadors from various schools together to network and celebrate.

MyPay STEMS is opened to all students across all tertiary institutions in Nigeria, who are focused and serious-minded and ready to harness the huge opportunity it offers. The selection is limited to only 3000 students in Nigeria for only 2 weeks. Interested students can register on STEMS MxPay portal, where information on selection criteria and how to progress are also available.

VANGUARD