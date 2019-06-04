By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, advised the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari to get the attention of her husband, President Muhammed Buhari through pillow talk for him to grasp the true position of the state of the nation.

Mrs. Buhari had challenged Nigeria’s security agencies to quickly end banditry and other security challenges in parts of the country.

However, reacting to the development, Obasanjo, who commended Mrs. Buhari for speaking out said, apparently, the First Lady has not adopted the bedroom approach to get her husband’s attention to the issues.

The former President, who hosted the Editorial Board of the renowned social media platform, Penpushing Media at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, advocated for sensitisation to get the desired change in the country.

[READ ALSO]

In a statement by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo said the media also plays a crucial role in the mission to make the country better.

The former President said: “We have to put all things on table to address these problems. Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.

“It is nice that the President’s wife is talking, I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the President.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively.”

Earlier in her speech, Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Mrs. Funke Fadugba said the visit was to intimate the former president with the programme of events for the 3rd anniversary lecture of the organisation scheduled to hold July 19.

Fadugba said the role of speaking truth to power by Obasanjo cannot be overemphasised.

VANGUARD