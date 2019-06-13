State House Clinic not recruiting says Presidency

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency on Thursday told the public to ignore notices of recruitment at State House Clinic.

The Presidency through the Permanent Secretary, State House Abuja, Jalal Arabi, said that the alleged recruitment currently making the rounds on the internet was not true.

The Permanent Secretary in a statement by the Deputy Director, Information, Attah Esa, advised the public to be more circumspect and wary of such notices designed by mischief makers to deceive and extort unsuspecting job seekers.

Arabi assured that the sponsors of the publication will be investigated and prosecuted.